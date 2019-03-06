Inside Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy's Custody Trial: RHONY Star Gets Emotional in Court

It's been an emotional few days for Bethenny Frankel, who is fighting her ex-husband Jason Hoppy for primary custody of their daughter Brynn.

The 48-year-old Real Housewives of New York City star and her ex split in 2012. Following fights over alimony and child custody, they settled their divorce in 2016. But things soon turned ugly; In 2017, Hoppy was arrested and charged with aggravated harassment and stalking after he allegedly sent Frankel unwanted emails and texts and showed up at their now 8-year-old daughter's school to confront her. Hoppy's attorney denied the allegations at the time. He agreed to a plea deal, under which he had to comply with an order of protection she obtained that dictated he stay away from her for six months. Two months later, Frankel sued Hoppy for primary custody of Bryn. A trial over the matter began this week.

In a hearing on Wednesday, the reality star got emotional as she testified about the way Hoppy allegedly harassed her mentally and emotionally, which she said took a mental, emotional and physical toll on her and made her feel "hopeless and alone."

She said he allegedly harassed her via messages, phone calls and FaceTime calls, talking about her appearance, telling her she was desperate to get Bryn to love her, sending her negative press about herself and calling her by her mother's name. She presented to the court more than over 500 pages of allegedly harassing texts and emails and said they were only a "sampling" of the messages Hoppy had sent her. When asked why she continued to open the messages, she said it was because Hoppy was her daughters father and that one of the hundreds of emails could be pertaining to something important about Brynn.

Frankel's lawyers presented two iPhones with recordings of the former couple's phone calls, which took place between 2015 and 2017. In one, Hoppy tells Brynn, "X amount of days until you are back with Daddy," "Isn't it so nice to have a dad who loves you, right Bethenny?" and "Bethenny keep it up." When asked why she made the recordings, Bethenny said she didn't think it was healthy for Bryn, and felt the calls needed to be recorded.

Frankel said she went to the police about Hoppy after he allegedly threatened her after she showed up to one of Bryn's school events with her then-boyfriend Dennis Shields, who was found dead in his apartment in 2018, and told her there was nothing she could do to stop him from ruining her life. Frankel said that once Hoppy threatened her in front of people at the school and Bryn, she became afraid for her safety. His lawyer had denied such allegations after his 2017 arrest.