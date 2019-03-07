The Ultimate Guide to Spring Break 2019

  • By
    &

by Alanna Onanian | Thu., Mar. 7, 2019 9:32 AM

by E! & PrettyLittleThing

  • Share
  • Tweet

It might still be winter, but we can't stop thinking about Spring Break. With so many potential destinations, our two biggest questions are "what should we do?" "what should we pack?"

PrettyLittleThing has us covered with tons of essentials that can take us from day-to-night, beach-to-bar and site-seeing-to-dining.

Sping Break Packing

If you're feeling a cultured vibe for spring break this year, look no further than Barcelona. The absolutely beautiful city is full of gorgeous historic landmarks and is the perfect backdrop for for a few days off spent eating, drinking, and seeing the incredible sites. Here's what's on our schedule, and also what we plan on wearing:

Barcelona

Shop These Looks:

BROWN ANIMAL PRINT RETRO OVAL SUNGLASSES, £8.00

MUSTARD DITSY FLORAL FRILL DETAIL CROP TOP, £10.00 and MUSTARD DITSY FLORAL SKATER SKIRT, £8.00

ECRU DENIM UTILITY JUMPSUIT, £40.00

BROWN SNAKE BELTED BUM BAG, £12.00

SNAKE STITCH DETAIL WESTERN CALF BOOT, £40.00

LIGHT CROPPED DENIM JACKET, £30.00

RED FLORAL PRINT FRILL DETAIL SHIFT DRESS, £15.00

Sping Break Packing

Want more of a laid back beach holiday? Tulum, Mexico might be the perfect place for you. Gorgeous beaches, amazing food and fun nightlife make it one of our top destinations for 2019. Here's exactly what's on our schedule and what we plan on packing:

  • Day 1: Laying out all day and soaking in the warm Caribbean sun at Papaya Playa Project
  • Day 2: Exploring the Mayan ruins: they're just a short drive away and are a great way to insert a bit of culture into your trip
  • Day 3: Dinner and drinks at Gitano
tulum

Shop These Looks:

GUNMETAL METALLIC SCOOP NECK BIKINI TOP, £12.00

GUNMETAL METALLIC THONG BIKINI BOTTOM, £10.00

WHITE CROCHET BEACH FLARE, £18.00

QUAY AUSTRALIA ROSE JEZABELL SUNGLASSES, £45.00

WHITE RIB DEEP V RAW EDGE CROP TOP, £6.00

MID WASH DISCO FIT SHORT, £12.00

GREEN CARGO ASYMMETRIC TIE WAIST BODYCON DRESS, £28.00

NATURAL TWIN STRAP ESPADRILLE WEDGE, £35.00

To shop these looks and more, head to PrettyLittleThing.com!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ PrettyLittleThing , Fashion

Trending Stories

Latest News
Meghan Markle, Jessica Mulroney

Meghan Markle’s BFF Jessica Mulroney Dishes on the Duchess' Fashion Influence

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Sizzles in a Completely Sheer Leopard Print Catsuit and Her Outfit Is as Wild as You Think

Chanel, Models Crying, Paris Fashion Week 2019

Chanel Show Draws Tears on the Runway After Karl Lagerfeld's Death

Brie Larson

Brie Larson Dazzles at Captain Marvel Premiere: See More of Her Best Looks

Nicole Polizzi, Snooki, The Cut's How I Get It Done Event 2019

Snooki Debuts Her Baby Bump on the Red Carpet: See More Moments From Her 3rd Pregnancy

Kourtney Kardashian, amfAR Gala New York 2019

Kourtney Kardashian Strips Down to Her Birthday Suit to Announce Mystery Brand ''Poosh''

E-comm: Vacay-Ready Must Haves

Vacay Must-Haves for the It Girl

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.