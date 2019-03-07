The Ultimate Guide to Spring Break 2019

It might still be winter, but we can't stop thinking about Spring Break. With so many potential destinations, our two biggest questions are "what should we do?" "what should we pack?"
PrettyLittleThing has us covered with tons of essentials that can take us from day-to-night, beach-to-bar and site-seeing-to-dining.
If you're feeling a cultured vibe for spring break this year, look no further than Barcelona. The absolutely beautiful city is full of gorgeous historic landmarks and is the perfect backdrop for for a few days off spent eating, drinking, and seeing the incredible sites. Here's what's on our schedule, and also what we plan on wearing:
Want more of a laid back beach holiday? Tulum, Mexico might be the perfect place for you. Gorgeous beaches, amazing food and fun nightlife make it one of our top destinations for 2019. Here's exactly what's on our schedule and what we plan on packing:
- Day 1: Laying out all day and soaking in the warm Caribbean sun at Papaya Playa Project
- Day 2: Exploring the Mayan ruins: they're just a short drive away and are a great way to insert a bit of culture into your trip
- Day 3: Dinner and drinks at Gitano