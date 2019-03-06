Hailey Baldwin Turns Up the Heat in Sexy V Magazine Shoot

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Mar. 6, 2019 12:39 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Hailey Baldwin, V Magazine

Carin Backoff

Way to turn up the heat, Hailey Baldwin.

While much of the country faces rain, snow and another way too cold week of winter, one supermodel is keeping things hot with her latest photo shoot.

While posing for Carin Backoff and V Magazine, the newlywed served up some killer looks and an edgy glam style that has heads turning for all the right reasons.

In her first look, Hailey sports a coat and knee-high boots from Balenciaga. As for her second look, the 22-year-old opted for a sparkling YSL one-piece styled by Anna Trevelyan.

While details about the shoot remain top-secret, we're told a bigger story will be launching next week that also includes Abby Champion and more famous faces.

Photos

Hailey Baldwin's Best Looks

"Young girls and women can and will take over the world as long as we love ourselves and love and support one another!" Hailey told the publication. "We should all strive to ‘level up' by lifting each other up… [One way] I've done that is with the help of my new furry best friend, Oscar the dog!"

What a tease!

Hailey Baldwin, V Magazine

Carin Backoff

In recent weeks, Hailey has been part of some fabulous photo shoots. In fact, she recently got to cover Vogue with her husband Justin Bieber.

In the special issue, the pair discussed newlywed life and shared more details about their special love story.

"I'm fighting to do this the right way, to build a healthy relationship," Hailey shared with the publication. "I want people to know that. We're coming from a really genuine place. But we're two young people who are learning as we go."

She continued, "I'm not going to sit here and lie and say it's all a magical fantasy. It's always going to be hard. It's a choice...But there's something beautiful about it anyway—about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone."

Based on the two million "likes" on Hailey and Justin's Valentine's Day post, we'd say a lot of people are rooting for these two.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Hailey Baldwin , Magazines , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow Takes Credit for Popularizing the Gluten-Free Lifestyle Craze

Pauley Perrette

Pauley Perrette Returns to CBS for New Sitcom Pilot

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Has the Best Comeback to Talent Diss

Mad About You, Paul Reiser, Helen Hunt

Mad About You Revival Is Officially Happening, But You Might Not Be Able to Watch It

Heidi Montag, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Why Heidi Montag Finds Her Plastic Surgery Reveal So Hard to Watch on The Hills

Meghan Markle Joins Prince Harry for Surprise Appearance

Luke Perry, Riverdale

Riverdale Dedicates New Episodes to Luke Perry

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.