See Birthday Boy Ansel Elgort and His Lady Love Violetta Komyshan's Cutest Couple Moments Ever

Nobody puts Baby (driver) in the corner...especially on his birthday!

While Dirty Dancing's Baby Houseman (Jennifer Grey) might be the most famous Baby in film, Baby from Baby Driver is a close second. Ansel Elgort, who plays the lead character in the Oscar-nominated film, only has one baby girl on his mind however and her name is Violetta Komyshan.

The adorable couple has been an item since high school when they met at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School and began dating. Despite a short breakup in 2014, their long-standing romance—they've been together eight years—continues to make them one of our favorite Hollywood couples.

Today might be the actor's 25th birthday, but that doesn't mean we can't celebrate both him and his lady love, right?

What better way to ring in the Billionaire Boys Club star's next year than looking back at him with his favorite person, Komyshan? It sounds like the perfect plan to us.

Even though we don't really need a reason to ooh and aah over Elgort and his ballerina girlfriend, the fact that it is his birthday makes it the perfect day to do just that.