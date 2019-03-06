Riverdale Dedicates New Episodes to Luke Perry

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Mar. 6, 2019 10:55 AM

Luke Perry, Riverdale

CW

Luke Perry may be gone, but he won't be forgotten by his Riverdale family. The CW series plans to dedicate the Wednesday, March 6 episode of the hit series based on Archie Comics to the late star.

Showrunner and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa posted a behind-the-scenes photo of Perry with some of the Riverdale cast and crew and explained the dedication plans.

"Going through pictures on my way to set. From the early days. With Luke in the middle. Our heart, always. Tonight's episode of [Riverdale] finds Fred doing what he does best—helping Archie. It is dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run," he wrote.

Request for comment from producers at Warner Bros. and The CW regarding what exactly the show will do was not immediately returned.

Perry, who played Archie's (KJ Apa) dad Fred Andrews on the series, passed away on Monday following a stroke. Production on Riverdale was suspended as the team grieved.

"We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry. A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show's young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke's family during this most difficult time," Riverdale executive producers Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Jon Goldwater, Warner Bros. Television and The CW, said in a statement.

Perry passed away on Monday, March 4 following a stroke.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays, 8 p.m. on The CW.

