Salma Hayek Opens Up About Her Private Marriage to François-Henri Pinault

It's been a decade of marriage for Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault, but don't ask the actress how they met.

"It's such a romantic, amazing story, but it is mine. I don't want to vulgarize it by making it into a story to make myself interesting," she said in the April issue of Town & Country, for which she starred on the cover. While the Oscar nominee and French businessman are certainly A-list figures in their respective fields, their private love story has remained mostly that for the last 10 years.

When their romance began, Hayek was 39, and when she gave birth to their daughter Valentina, now 11, she was 41. As Hayek told the magazine, she was grateful to be a "late bloomer" in her personal life.