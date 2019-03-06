Kate Middleton and Prince William's Cutest Couple Photos From Blackpool Visit

Kate Middleton and Prince William braved the rain and met with hundreds of happy fans during a visit to the coastal town of Blackpool in England.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a forest green Sportmax coat over a Michael Kors Peacock Pattern dress and calf-length black suede stiletto boots, paired with a black scarf and gloves. The duke wore a navy blazer, a dark sweater over a light blue collar shirt and blue pants over dark brown boots.

The two met fans on the promenade. Kate told members of the crowd she hoped to bring her and William's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on a future visit.

"There's so much here the children would love as well," she said. "Hopefully next time we'll bring them back."

She also joked, "Is the weather always like this?"

Kids from a local preschool welcomed the duke and duchess with gifts—a Blackpool rock, posies, and a paper crown and garland for William, who told them George, Charlotte and Louis would appreciate the rock.

Kate and William visited the Blackpool Tower for a briefing about the town's investment and regeneration projects. The two also stopped at a giant mirror that William's late mother Princess Diana had unveiled in 1992 to mark the opening of Tower World, walked across the Comedy Carpet—the U.K.'s largest public outdoor artwork, and visited a tenant whose home was refurbished by the Blackpool Housing Company, owned by the local authority.