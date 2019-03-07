Boss Looks for the Office

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Mar. 7, 2019 3:00 AM

E-Comm: Boss Looks for the Office

International Women's Day is tomorrow, and it's got us in the mood to succeed. 

We're not saying you're not pumped to kill it at work on the regular, but sometimes you need a little inspiration to go the extra mile. And what's more inspirational than new clothes? But, as you know, when it comes to office wear there are dos and don'ts. Most importantly, you have to be professional. But professional does not have to mean frumpy. 

To show you what we mean, we've curated a list of chic and flattering office wear that we think will look great in your closet.

The Work Pant

BUY IT: $50 at Everlane

The Clean Cotton Culotte

BUY IT: $68 at Everlane

The Clean Silk Short-Sleeve Notch Shirt

BUY IT: $98 at Everlane

Garden High Shoes

BUY IT: $80 at Topshop

Slouchy Button Jumpsuit

BUY IT: $75 at Topshop

Tie Side Blouse

BUY IT: $55 at Topshop

Double Breasted Jacket

BUY IT: $40 $28 at H&M

Reversible Shopper

BUY IT: $25 at H&M

Joie Bobette Top

BUY IT: $228 at Shopbop

Cap Sleeve Tie-Belt Wide Leg Jumpsuit

BUY IT: $80 at GAP

Madewell The Gemma Mules

BUY IT: $98 at Nordstrom

Quinn Straight-Fit Oxford Shirt

BUY IT: $68 at Banana Republic

Pleat Front Trousers

BUY IT: $55 at Nordstrom

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

