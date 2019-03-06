Demi Lovato and Henry Levy Break Up

It's over between Demi Lovato and Henry Levy.

The 26-year-old pop star and the 27-year-old fashion designer have split, E! News has learned. Lovato and Levy, founder of clothing company Enfants Riches Déprimé, who is also known as Henri Alexander, had first sparked romance rumors after they were spotted on a sushi date in Beverly Hills in November, more than three months after the singer was hospitalized following a drug overdose. She then spent three months in rehab. A source told E! News that Lovato "recently went away for a few weeks to a center for additional treatment" and is "doing well and continues to focus on her wellness and sobriety."

"Demi and Henry split right after she entered treatment for the second time," another source said. "She entered treatment for her mental health issues and not because she relapsed. Demi knows she will be battling her struggles for a very long time and wants to take precautionary measures when she feels the need to check in on her health. She never wants to get to a place where she was last year when she relapsed. Demi and Henry decided to split because none of her family members approved of her getting into a relationship so quickly and wanted her to focus on herself and her health. Demi felt distracted and overwhelmed, and wanted to take a breather and truly get healthy."