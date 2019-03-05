The Bachelor's Caelynn Reveals the Most "Infuriating" Part About "Women Tell All"

Caelynn Miller-Keyes is giving her two cents on The Bachelor's explosive "Women Tell All" episode. In fact, explosive might be a bit of an understatement.

Miss North Carolina opened up about her relationship with Colton Underwood and tearfully spoke about her heartbreak in the "hot seat" with Chris Harrison, but it was still not enough for other women to come after her. Caelynn faced some ire from her fellow Bachelor contestants this season after some people told the leading man that she and another woman—Colton's number one pick and reason why he jumped the fence, Cassie—weren't there for the right reasons. Word spread around the house that Caelynn and Cassie were supposedly plotting their rise to Bachelorette just in case one of them went home engaged and the other didn't.

Colton even had a number of women warn him ominously about these women and their reasons for being on the show. Caelynn finally had the chance to set the record straight on "Women Tell All."

"Obviously, Cassie and I are best friends, and we were worried what was gonna happen to our friendship if one of us were to be engaged at the end—not win but be engaged. So I said, 'Cassie, if it's me at the end of this, I pray that you're the Bachelorette, you find your person.' Because that's what best friends do, and she said the same, vice versa."

She continued, "I was in love, okay? I was absolutely in love, and the thing that's the most disgusting to me is that Katie's saying I'm ready for marriage or not. You can never tell a woman whether or not you're ready for marriage."