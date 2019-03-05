R. Kelly Breaks Down in Tears in First Interview Since Being Charged With Sexual Abuse

R. Kelly is breaking his silence a week after being charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Illinois' Cook County.

Although, it's important to note the singer's lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf, regarding the 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The disgraced singer sits down with Gayle King in his first interview since the charges and Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly docu-series. In the short teaser clip CBS Evening News shares on Twitter, the rapper breaks down in tears, insisting the claims made against him are "not true."

In the first clip, King brings up the rapper's cases that were not acquitted. She says, "Women have come forward and said, 'R. Kelly had sex with me when I was under the age of 18. R. Kelly was abusive to me, emotionally, physically and verbally. R. Kelly took me into a black room where unspeakable things happened.' This is what they're saying about you, these are old rumors."

The 52-year-old star responds, "Not true, not true. Whether they're old rumors, new rumors, future rumors, not true."