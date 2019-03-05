R. Kelly Breaks Down in Tears in First Interview Since Being Charged With Sexual Abuse

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Mar. 5, 2019 5:10 PM
R. Kelly is breaking his silence a week after being charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Illinois' Cook County.
Although, it's important to note the singer's lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf, regarding the 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
The disgraced singer sits down with Gayle King in his first interview since the charges and Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly docu-series. In the short teaser clip CBS Evening News shares on Twitter, the rapper breaks down in tears, insisting the claims made against him are "not true."
In the first clip, King brings up the rapper's cases that were not acquitted. She says, "Women have come forward and said, 'R. Kelly had sex with me when I was under the age of 18. R. Kelly was abusive to me, emotionally, physically and verbally. R. Kelly took me into a black room where unspeakable things happened.' This is what they're saying about you, these are old rumors."
The 52-year-old star responds, "Not true, not true. Whether they're old rumors, new rumors, future rumors, not true."
In the same video, CBS releases another moment from the interview where King brings up a claim made by R. Kelly's alleged victims. "Correct me if I'm wrong, you've never held anybody against their will," she asks.
Chicago Police Department
"I don't need to," the 52-year-old rapper exclaims. "Why would I? How stupid would it be for R. Kelly, with all I have been through in my way, way past to hold somebody, let alone 4, 5, 6, 50, you said, how stupid would I be to do that? That's stupid guys!"
Speaking directly to camera, he continues, "That's stupid! Use your common sense. Forget how you feel about me. Hate me if you want to, love me if you want, but just use your common sense. How stupid would it be for me, with my crazy past and what I've been through..."
He adds, "Oh, right now I just think I need to be a monster and hold girls against their will, chain them up in my basement and don't let them eat, don't let them out, unless they need some shoes down the street from their uncle. Stop it."
"Y'all quit playing. Quit playing! I didn't do this stuff," he says, raising his voice and breaking down into tears. "This is not me! I'm fighting for my f-----g life!"
The full interview is set to air on CBS This Morning on Wednesday, March 6 at 7 a.m. ET.
R. Kelly is ordered to return to court on March 22, E! News has learned. The singer turned himself into the police on Friday, Feb. 22 and left the facility on the evening of Feb. 25 after posting a $100,000 in bail. The rapper appeared in Cook County court wearing an orange jumpsuit early on Feb. 25.
