Slippers You Can Actually Wear Outside

Slippers are a godsend, aren't they?

We have a few pairs, and there's no such thing as too many. But the problem is that most of them can't really go outside. We're not against wearing them in public, it's just that from a practical standpoint you'll basically ruin them if you step outdoors. Well not if they have shoe-like sole, you won't.

So whether you're just walking your dog or running to the drugstore, these are all options we're fans of.