breaking! Jennifer Lopez Is Engaged to Alex Rodriguez

Best Moisturizers for Dry Skin—Ranked

  By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Sun., Mar. 10, 2019 3:00 AM

Every now and then, dry skin happens to us all.

The worst thing you can do is nothing at all, and the best thing is to invest in a good moisturizer. But quality matters. You can't just pick up any old formula and hope it does the trick. Depending on what skin type you have and personal preferences (do you like it lightweight or a thick balm?), select carefully.

We've tried 'em all and there are a lot of winners out there. For the dry skin saviors we swear by, keep scrolling!

Perricone MD High Potency Classics Hyaluronic Intensive Moisturizer

The key ingredient here is hyaluronic acid, which retains over 1,000 times its weight in water. What that means for you: Insanely hydrated skin when you need it the most.

BUY IT: $70 at Perricone MD

 

Clinque Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel

If you're acne prone or just looking for an oil-free option, this one's got a cult following for a reason: it works.

BUY IT: $28 at Ulta

 

Prebiotix Hydrating Gel Moisturizer

If you take a holistic approach to skincare, this just launched one is made with high-performance prebiotic ingredients to help you glow from the inside out. 

BUY IT: $52 at Juice Beauty

 

Paula's Choice Omega+ Complex Moisturizer

You know how eating your Omegas 3, 6 and 9s helps improve your skin? This is like that, but in skincare form.

BUY IT: $35 at Paula's Choice

 

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Water Gel Face Moisturizer

This derm-approved water gel formula is packed with hyaluronic acid, so extremely hydrating, and at a price point you can't beat. 

BUY IT: $17 at Target

 

Murad Nutrient-Charged Water Gel

This hydrating oil-free water gel comes from one of our favorite science-backed brands. So when they say it locks moisture for up to five days, we believe 'em.

BUY IT: $60 at Murad

 

L'Oreal Age Perfect Hydra Nutrition Honey Night Balm

For mature skin, this overnight honey-infused balm is a game-changer. The $20 price tag makes it even sweeter.

BUY IT: $20 at Ulta

 

O'o Hawaii Soar Age Delay Moisturizer and Finishing Polish

For the clean beauty lovers, this rich formula contains Rose Quartz Crystals, which increase circulation and collagen production for dewy skin ASAP.

BUY IT: $75 at Amazon

 

Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Cream

If you're looking for something lightweight but super nourishing, this whipped formula has won a handful of best beauty awards. 

BUY IT: $60 at Sephora

 

Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream, 50ml

For a luxury skincare experience that the celebs swear by, this is the holy grail product you need to try. 

BUY IT: $230 at Net-A-Porter

 

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream

This best-selling cream is beloved by men and women because it's a no-fuss formula with lasting 24-hour hydration.

BUY IT: $30 at Kiehl's

 

Lancer The Method: Nourish

This anti-aging moisturizer is ideal for all skin types and comes from one of the top celeb experts in the biz. The silk-like formula goes a long way, so it's well worth the price. 

BUY IT: $125 at Sephora

 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

