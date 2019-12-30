Best Moisturizers for Dry Skin—Ranked

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Let's face it: every now and then, dry skin happens to us all.

The worst thing you can do is nothing at all, and the best thing is to invest in a good moisturizer. But quality matters. You can't just pick up any old formula and hope it does the trick. Depending on what skin type you have and personal preferences (do you like it lightweight or a thick balm?), select carefully.

From fan favorite brands Tatcha, Glow Recipe and Jurlique to luxe lines Shani Darden, Dr. Strum and Saint Jane Beauty, we've tried 'em all and there are a lot of winners out there.

For the dry skin saviors we swear by, keep scrolling!