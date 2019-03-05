Jersey Shore Stars Congratulate Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola on Her Engagement

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Congratulations are in order for Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola.
The OG Jersey Shore star took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce her engagement to Christian Biscardi.
"I'm completely overwhelmed with happiness," she wrote on the social network. "Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate. ❤️ I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi I love you!! #Fiance#MrsBiscardi #Stillcryingtearsofhappiness."
Of course, her former cast members were thrilled about the news.
"Omg Omg Omg!!!!" Jenni "JWoww" Farley wrote in the comments section. "I'm so freaking happy for you."
"OMG I'M SCREAMING SAMANTHA I LOVE YOU!!" Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi added. "You deserve the world and I love him!!"
Pauly DelVecchio—a.k.a DJ Pauly D—also wrote "Congrats Sam!!!"
Still, they weren't the only ones to celebrate the major milestone. Deena Nicole Cortese, who recently introduced Giancola to her baby boy, also expressed her excitement over the big news.
"Yessssssss!!!!!" she wrote underneath Biscardi's announcement. "I knew it was coming soon!!! Love you so much!! You deserve all the happiness in the world! So happy you found your soul mate."
In addition, Angelina Pivarnick applauded Biscardi on his proposal.
"@biscardi u did good :))))," she wrote. "Congrats you guys."
Lauren Sorrentino, the wife of Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, congratulated the couple, as well.
At the time this story was published neither Vinny Guadagnino nor Giancola's ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro had publicly commented on the news.
As fans will recall, Giancola decided not to join her former co-stars for their new series Jersey Shore Family Vacation.
"I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship," she wrote last year. "I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS."
Still, the reality star admitted the choice wasn't an easy one.
"However, it was a difficult decision as I love my roomies," she continued. "I've decided to focus on me, my future, and what truly makes me happy. I will forever be grateful to Jersey Shore and everything it has brought to me! I've just decided to live my life for me these days."
Nevertheless, she made it clear she still had plenty of love for her fans.
"I love you guys! Thank you all so much for your DMs, comments, messages & kind words," she wrote. "I read them all and am forever grateful and thankful for you guys!! #MyFansRock#ShoutOutToALLofYou Stay tuned.. I'm not going anywhere."