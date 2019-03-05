Jersey Shore Stars Congratulate Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola on Her Engagement

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Mar. 5, 2019 10:56 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Nicole Polizzi, Sammi Giancola, Snooki, Sammi Sweetheart

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Congratulations are in order for Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola

The OG Jersey Shore star took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce her engagement to Christian Biscardi.

"I'm completely overwhelmed with happiness," she wrote on the social network. "Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate. ❤️ I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi I love you!! #Fiance#MrsBiscardi #Stillcryingtearsofhappiness."

Of course, her former cast members were thrilled about the news.

"Omg Omg Omg!!!!" Jenni "JWoww" Farley wrote in the comments section. "I'm so freaking happy for you."

 "OMG I'M SCREAMING SAMANTHA I LOVE YOU!!" Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi added. "You deserve the world and I love him!!"

Pauly DelVecchio—a.k.a DJ Pauly D—also wrote "Congrats Sam!!!"

Photos

Jersey Shore Cast: Then and Now

Still, they weren't the only ones to celebrate the major milestone. Deena Nicole Cortese, who recently introduced Giancola to her baby boy, also expressed her excitement over the big news.

"Yessssssss!!!!!" she wrote underneath Biscardi's announcement. "I knew it was coming soon!!! Love you so much!! You deserve all the happiness in the world! So happy you found your soul mate."

In addition, Angelina Pivarnick applauded Biscardi on his proposal.

"@biscardi u did good :))))," she wrote. "Congrats you guys."

Lauren Sorrentino, the wife of Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, congratulated the couple, as well.

At the time this story was published neither Vinny Guadagnino nor Giancola's ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro had publicly commented on the news.

As fans will recall, Giancola decided not to join her former co-stars for their new series Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

"I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship," she wrote last year. "I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS."

Still, the reality star admitted the choice wasn't an easy one.

"However, it was a difficult decision as I love my roomies," she continued. "I've decided to focus on me, my future, and what truly makes me happy. I will forever be grateful to Jersey Shore and everything it has brought to me! I've just decided to live my life for me these days."

Nevertheless, she made it clear she still had plenty of love for her fans. 

"I love you guys! Thank you all so much for your DMs, comments, messages & kind words," she wrote. "I read them all and am forever grateful and thankful for you guys!! #MyFansRock#ShoutOutToALLofYou Stay tuned.. I'm not going anywhere."

Congratulations, Sammi!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Engagements , , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Danielle Staub, Oliver Maier

Danielle Staub Sets the Record Straight on Her Engagement With Oliver Maier

Lady Gaga, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

See Lady Gaga Transform Into a "Living Doll" for V Magazine

Bachelor in Paradise, Chris Harrison

The Bachelor's Chris Harrison Almost Called the Police After Colton Jumped the Fence

Luke Perry

Luke Perry's Daughter Sophie Makes First Statement Since Father's Death

Sammi Sweetheart Giancola, Christian Biscardi

Why Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola Had to Walk Away From Jersey Shore to Find Her Happily Ever After

Grey's Anatomy, Abigail Spencer

Look Who's Back: Abigail Spencer Is Returning to Grey's Anatomy

Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner

Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Skate Past Any Drama at Birthday Party

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.