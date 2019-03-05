EXCLUSIVE!

The Good Fight Season 3 First Look Photos Are Here to Remind You Law Can Get Dirty

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Mar. 5, 2019 10:46 AM

The Good Fight Season 3

Justin Stephens/CBS

Diane Lockhart's fight is just getting started. E! News has your exclusive first look at The Good Fight season three's stunning new gallery photos featuring series stars Christine Baranski, Rose Leslie, Audra McDonald, Cush Jumbo and more.

The new season of The Good Fight picks up where season two left off. Diane Lockhart is still struggling to find her place in a world she thinks has gone crazy. At odds with the Trump administration, Diane…joins the resistance. But is the resistance all that sane?

Photos

Renewed or Canceled: TV Show Fates Revealed

Meanwhile, Adrian Boseman (Delroy Lindo) and Liz Reddick-Lawrence (Audra McDonald) struggle with the new world order where those with the best story trump facts. Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo) is balancing being a new mother with an ever-growing workload and Maia Rindell (Rose Leslie) finds a new antagonist in Roland Blum (Michael Sheen), a lawyer as corrupt as they come.

Season three also stars Sarah Steele as Marissa Gold, Michael Boatman as Julius Cain and Nyambi Nyambi as Jay Dipersia.

See the new photos below.

The Good Fight Season 3

Justin Stephens/CBS

Roland Blum

Michael Sheen is a new addition for the third season. He'll interact quite a bit with Rose Leslie's character, but Sheen had previous ties to Christine Baranski—when he was dating Sarah Silverman she told the world he named his private parts after Baranski.

"In the middle of shooting that scene, he looked at me and said, ‘You know, I never said that about my penis. He said, ‘It was Sarah, my then-girlfriend,'" Baranski told EW. "And I said, ‘It's fine. However I'm associated with you is an honor, Michael.'"

The Good Fight Season 3

Justin Stephens/CBS

Adrian Boseman

Delroy Lindo returns for his third season as named partner at the fictional firm.

The Good Fight Season 3

Justin Stephens/CBS

Maia Rindell

Rose Leslie is back as the scandal-prone Maia Rindell. Her character has survived tangles with the feds, but can she handle Michael Sheen's character?

The Good Fight Season 3

Justin Stephens/CBS

Jay Dipersia

After his character beat deportation, Nyambi Nyambi's character returns as the firm's first investigator.

The Good Fight Season 3

Justin Stephens/CBS

Lucca Quinn

Cush Jumbo's character is now a single mom with big work ambitions. She's got the support of her ex's mother, played by Andrea Martin.

The Good Fight Season 3

Justin Stephens/CBS

Marissa Gold

Now an investigator at the firm, Sarah Steele's character takes on even more responsibilities in the new season.

The Good Fight Season 3

Justin Stephens/CBS

Liz Reddick-Lawrence

Audra McDonald's character contends with scandal, both personal and professional, in the new season.

The Good Fight Season 3

Justin Stephens/CBS

Julius Cain

Michael Boatman's character is still the conservative voice at the firm, but he's got bigger ambitions than making name partner.

The Good Fight Season 3

Justin Stephens/CBS

Diane Lockhart

Christine Baranski returns for her 10th season as Diane Lockhart. She's still struggling with the reality that Donald Trump is president, working on her marriage and just trying to keep it all together in a crazy world.

The Good Fight season three premieres Thursday, March 14 on CBS All Access.

