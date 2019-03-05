breaking! Luke Perry Dead at 52

Chanel Show Draws Tears on the Runway After Karl Lagerfeld's Death

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Mar. 5, 2019 8:23 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Chanel, Models Crying, Paris Fashion Week 2019

Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images

There was one very special man missing from Chanel's show—and his absence was visibly felt. 

The fashion industry suffered a great loss last month when Karl Lagerfeld, the iconic designer at the helm of Chanel and Fendi, passed away at the age of 85. Chanel carried on with its ready-to-wear fall-winter 2019 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday at the Grand Palais, where the runway was transformed into a winter wonderland to evoke what the brand described as a "bright winter's day."

Many familiar faces attended the snowy show, including Penélope Cruz and Cara Delevingne, who strutted the catwalk in the new designs. Meanwhile, fellow stars like Janelle Monáe and Kristen Stewart joined as guests, as well as longtime Chanel staple, Claudia Schiffer

Photos

Karl Lagerfeld: Life in Pictures

Despite the chilly atmosphere, there was no shortage of warmth as models united arm in arm for the finale of the show. A few wiped away tears, visibly affected by the emotion of the moment and Lagerfeld's passing. 

"The emotional final walk at Karl's last @chanelofficial," InStyle Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown captioned an Instagram video of the moment. "Just like he said in an interview played before, it was like 'Walking through a painting.'"

Brown also documented a sketch by Lagerfeld of him and Coco Chanel walking together given to attendees. "The beat goes on..." he wrote above them. "Yes it does. Karl, I hope you were proud today," Brown wrote with the photo. 

Cara Delevingne, Models, Chanel, Paris Fashion Week

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Wiping Away Tears

A few models got teary-eyed as the show came to a close. 

Cara Delevingne, Models, Chanel, Paris Fashion Week

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

A Stylish Embrace

Cara Delevingne embraced her fellow models at an emotional moment. 

Cara Delevingne, Models, Chanel, Paris Fashion Week

Peter White/Getty Images

A Round of Applause

The models broke out into applause on the catwalk. 

Article continues below

Cara Delevingne, Models, Chanel, Paris Fashion Week

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

A Sign of Peace

Cara Delevingne helped up peace signs as the group strutted down the runway. 

Kaia Gerber, Chanel, Paris Fashion Week 2019

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Kaia Gerber

Cindy Crawford's supermodel daughter donned an all-white design for the show. 

Penelope Cruz, Chanel, Paris Fashion Week

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Penelope Cruz

The Oscar winner toted a white rose down the runway in honor of Lagerfeld. 

Article continues below

Cara Delevingne, Chanel, Paris Fashion Week 2019

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Cara Delevingne

The model's ensemble featured a mix of black and white prints. 

Claudia Schiffer, Chanel, Paris Fashion Week

FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images

Claudia Schiffer

The supermodel brought a pop of color to the show in red pants. 

Ashley Benson, Chanel, Paris Fashion Week 2019

FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images

Ashley Benson

The actress rocked an asymmetrical jacket. 

Article continues below

Janelle Monae, Chanel, Paris Fashion Week 2019

FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images

Janelle Monae

The songstress sported a colorful ensemble accessorized with Chanel logo earrings. 

Marion Cotillard, Chanel, Paris Fashion Week 2019

FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images

Marion Cotillard

The actress posed in a black and gray ensemble. 

Kristen Stewart, Chanel, Paris Fashion Week 2019

FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart

The actress sported a bodysuit emblazoned with a Chanel logo print. 

Article continues below

Naomi Campbell, Chanel, Paris Fashion Week 2019

FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell

The iconic supermodel was dressed to impress in a printed ensemble with gold accents. 

Monica Bellucci, Chanel, Paris Fashion Week 2019

FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images

Monica Bellucci

The legendary actress kept warm in a tweed wrap coat. 

"What an honor it has been to walk the last @chanelofficial show designed by #karllagerfeld," Cruz wrote online. "What an emotional moment!!!"

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Fashion , Fashion Week , Chanel , Karl Lagerfeld , Top Stories , Apple News , VG , Style Collective

Trending Stories

Latest News
Brie Larson

Brie Larson Dazzles at Captain Marvel Premiere: See More of Her Best Looks

Nicole Polizzi, Snooki, The Cut's How I Get It Done Event 2019

Snooki Debuts Her Baby Bump on the Red Carpet: See More Moments From Her 3rd Pregnancy

Kourtney Kardashian, amfAR Gala New York 2019

Kourtney Kardashian Strips Down to Her Birthday Suit to Announce Mystery Brand ''Poosh''

Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford

What Cindy Crawford Really Thinks of Daughter Kaia Gerber Following in Her Footsteps

Lupita Nyong'o, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Take a Look Back at Lupita Nyong'o's Most Stylish Moments as We Toast to Her 36th Birthday

E-comm: Vacay-Ready Must Haves

Vacay Must-Haves for the It Girl

E-Comm: March Horoscopes

What to Buy This March Based on Your Horoscope

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.