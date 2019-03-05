Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder Reveals All About Past Relationships, Including Jax Taylor's Porn Habits

breaking! Luke Perry Dead at 52

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Mar. 5, 2019 7:46 AM

If Andy Cohen was a superhero, his power would be getting guests to spill tea. That happened when Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Stassi, who in the Monday, March 4 episode of Pump Rules met Beau's mom and was desperate to make a good impression, was tasked with telling all about her past relationships (Peter, Jax Taylor, Frank, Patrick) in a lightning round question game.

"This is my worst nightmare," Stassi said on WWHL.

Andy asked the following: Who pissed of your parents the most? Who was the biggest crier? Who are you the most embarrassed to have dated? Who was the most convincing liar? Who had the most questionable style? Who liked the weirdest porn? Who was the most needy? Sloppiest drunk? Who gave the worst gifts?

And the tea she spilled about Jax was *chef's kiss* perfect.

According to Stassi, Jax was the biggest crier, which she said wasn't a bad thing, one of the sloppiest drunks, and he gave the worst gifts because they were all stolen. She also caught Jax watching porn. When pressed to give the details, Stassi revealed it was "BBW" porn, which means "big beautiful women" porn.

"Oh, OK, good," Andy said.

Watch the video above for more.

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on Bravo. Watch What Happens Live airs Sunday-Thursday, 11 p.m., also on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

