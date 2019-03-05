Brie Larson Dazzles at Captain Marvel Premiere: See More of Her Best Looks

Brie Larson attended the world premiere of Captain Marvel at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday.

The 29-year-old actress traded in her superhero suit for a gorgeous gown by Rodarte. The Marvel star also accessorized her look with stunning Sydney Evan starburst drop earrings, which matched the pattern on her dress.

The Oscar winner said wearing the custom design was a "dream come true" and reflected on what the big night meant to her on Instagram.

"I've got all the feelings. I'm grateful to everyone I met this evening. Thank you to our cast! And crew! The fans and amazing cosplayers! The service women and men from the military! And a special thank you to @afthunderbirdsfor the flyover!" she wrote on the social network, referencing the F-16 Thunderbirds that flew overhead at the premiere. "I know it wasn't just for the film, but for Cajun - the big cat!!! Running out of words to express my gratitude. Higher further faster baby!"