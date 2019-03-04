Sister, Sister Star Marques Houston Is Engaged

If you remember screaming "Go home, Roger" along with Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry on Disney's Sister, Sister, you weren't alone.

Fast forward to now, and fans will be saying "You go, Roger," because Marques Houston just got engaged to Miya X!

That's right, his lady said "yes" and not "Go home, Roger!"

The 37-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the exciting engagement news with his one million followers.

"She said "YES,"" he captioned his announcement post, along with a close-up photo of him and his fiancé holding hands. Of course, the massive diamond sparkler was on full display.

In another sweet snap, the You Got Served star simply wrote, "My fiancé." The two looked cozy and crazy in love locking arms in the back of their car ride.

To make things even cuter, the newly engaged pair wore matching red and denim outfits! Miya kept things simple with an off-the-shoulder blouse while Marques opted for a button-down, which he wore open with a white tank underneath.