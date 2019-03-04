The Bachelor Finally Jumps the Fence After Extra Dramatic Breakup

Colton's date with Cassie was also just fine. They kissed under octopus hats and danced in small boutiques. She wanted to cross the bridge and he was all, we can do whatever you want.

Then some church bells started ringing and they felt strangely ominous, even as Colton and Cassie made out in an alley and on streets and in stores and just generally in a lot of places. Colton said he was sure he loves Cassie, and Cassie said he's perfect, she can see a future with him, but she just wishes she had more time.

Then Colton revealed that Cassie's dad did not give him his blessing/permission to marry Cassie, and Cassie was shocked. She was super thrown off and it made her second guess pretty much everything.

That was only made worse when her dad showed up at her hotel room to basically tell her it didn't seem like she was really in love with Colton, and she had her own doubts. She likes Colton, but she's just not sure she wants to marry him yet, which is the most understandable, reasonable feeling anyone on this franchise has ever expressed.