Snooki Debuts Her Baby Bump on the Red Carpet: See More Moments From Her 3rd Pregnancy

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's baby has made its red carpet debut and he isn't even born yet!

Snooki attended The Cut's How I Get It Done event in New York City on Monday where she talked "about her new endeavors (upcoming podcast) and being a mompreneur." Other speakers at the gathering included Padma Lakshmi, Hope Solo, Aidy Bryant and more. The Jersey Shore star donned a navy blue blazer, white tank top, black leggings and leopard print boots.

While Snooki has made many public appearances during her pregnancy, this is the first time her baby bump has really taken center stage.

The 31-year-old revealed on Nov. 22—Thanksgiving—that she and her husband Jionni LaValle were expecting their third baby together. They're already parents to 6-year-old Lorenzo LaValle and 4-year-old Giovanna LaValle. Snooki shared the news on Instagram with a photo of her two kids holding onto a sonogram.