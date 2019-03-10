breaking! Jennifer Lopez Is Engaged to Alex Rodriguez
RETURNS
7 APRIL

Best Friends Forever! Malika Haqq & Khloe Kardashian's Cutest Friendship Moments in Pictures

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Sun., Mar. 10, 2019 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Khloe Kardashian, Malika Haqq

AKM-GSI

Happy birthday, doll!

Everyone's favorite BFF, or at least every Keeping Up With the Kardashians fan's favorite best friend, Malika Haqq turns 36 years old today! Malika, who has a twin sister named Khadijah Haqq McCray, has been Khloe Kardashian's best friend for what seems like forever, beginning when they were teens and lasting through a lot of ups and downs.

Over the years, fans have watched their friendship take hits, change with new love interests entering the picture and evolve into one of the strongest sisterhoods on reality TV and in Hollywood.

Sure, the two have their own biological sisters to lean on in times of trouble, but Malika and Khloe always have each other's back and continue to prove that their friendship can withstand anything.

This year, they took their love of one another to the next level by collaborating with Becca Cosmetics for a seven-piece beauty line called BeccaBFFs, because they are known for sharing makeup and bringing each other's fashion games to the next level.

Read

Why the Kardashian Family's True Inner Circle Almost Never Changes

Whether it's posing for a photo shoot together, collaborating on beauty products or traveling all over the world together, these two are in it for the long run.

In honor of Mlika's birthday, we are taking a look back at some of the pair's sweetest BFF moments, because longtime gal pals are our favorite kind of friends.

These two are ride or dies, are together through thick and thin, and always make time for the other one no matter what is going on in their own lives. They are no longer friends, they are family and we are major fans of them together!

Check out all of Malika and Khloes cute bestie moment below, and make sure to wish Malika a happy birthday today, too. 

Khloe Kardashian, Malika Haqq, Becca Cosmetics

Instagram

Beauty BFFs

In 2019, Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq teamed up to launch a special collection of makeup for Becca Cosmetics called BeccaBFFs proving once again that their friendship is unlike any other.

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Christmas Eve Shenanigans

The best friends spent Christmas Eve together in 2018 at the Kardashian's annual holiday bash.

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Holidaze

"Christmas Eve w/ my sisters ✨," Malika captioned this sister snap.

Article continues below

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Pretty Ladies

No matter what these two are doing, they always find time to take a selfie.

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Views for Days

Whether it's hiking, or wine tasting, Khloe and Malika enjoy spending as much time as possible with one another.

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Ride or Die

These two go way back and we just love them together!

Article continues below

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Showered With Love

Malika and Khloe were joined by her twin sister Khadijah Haqq McCray to celebrate the reality star's bridal shower in 2018.

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Kisses

"You really don't have to thank people for loving you so I'll thank you for everything else... For being that morning text that shapes my day, reminding me that I'm on the right path, supporting every effort to follow my heart, blessing me with words of wisdom, encouraging my dreams (even the silly ones), laughing with me so I don't take everything so serious and helping me see myself as beautiful as you see me both inside and out," Malika wrote about her BFF. "I love you."

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Snuggle Buddy

"Not 16 anymore but us crazy kids still love each other," Malika shared in 2017.

Article continues below

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Sister Sister

When they aren't on a BFF adventure, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her BFF recruit their sisters for more fun times and wild trips.

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Twinning

Khloe might be closest with Malika, but she loves a good twin date.

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Khlo Money

The duo had a little too much fun playing around in Cuba...wouldn't you say?

Article continues below

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Cigar Club

While on a trip to Cuba, the Kardashian squad did as the locals do and smoke cigars together.

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Dionne & Cher

"Cher: Would you call me selfish? Dionne: No. Not to your face," Khloe captioned this saucy pic referencing Clueless best friends Dionne and Cher. "She's the D to my Cher."

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Good Side

Clearly, these two don't have a bad side!

Article continues below

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Blurry Nights

What's better than hanging out with your best friend? Adding in a few other good pals like Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson Ross.

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Vegas, Babies

In 2016, the partners in crime headed to Sin City for a little bestie getaway.

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Glam Gals

"We're best friends!! We're happy! We're singing! And she's colored! (Malika wrote this caption) give me a high five!!!" Khloe shared a few years ago.

Article continues below

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Girls' Night

Hello, gorgeous gals!

Khloe Kardashian, Jonathan Cheban, Malika Haqq, Kardashian Christmas Eve 2015 Party

Instagram

December to Remember

Malika and Khloe goofed off with Jonathan Cheban at the family's annual Christmas party in 2015.

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Pajama Party

In October 2015, the two lifelong friends had a PJ party wearing matching pink pajamas.

Article continues below

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Cuties!

Come on these photo booth pictures are too darn cute.

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Taking It All In

The view from the top is always better with your favorite people by your side.

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Courtside

Malika is always ready to hit up a basketball game with her BFF.

Article continues below

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Hawaiian Getaway

"Life is good but even better when you experience it with fantastic people. ❤️," Khloe wrote on this picture from Hawaii in 2015.

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Santa Baby

In 2014, the duo got themselves on the naughty list at the Kardashian Christmas bash.

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Babes Who Brunch

The reality star joined her BFF and her twin sister for brunch back in 2014.

Article continues below

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Forever Young

OMG, look how young these two ladies were!

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Birthday Wishes

"We don't get old we just get better. Love you soul sista xo," Malika wrote in 2013.

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Bikini Babes

Back in 2009, the sister squad sported matching bikinis while on vacation and it's so awesome.

Article continues below

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Butterfly Besties

In 2003, the childhood friends rocked butterfly wings, because that's how they rolled.

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , Khloe Kardashian , Malika Haqq , Birthdays , Apple News , Kardashians

Trending Stories

Latest News
Pete Davidson, Kate Beckinsale

Pete Davidson Breaks Silence on Kate Beckinsale Relationship on SNL

Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher, 2018 CMA Awards

How Carrie Underwood Found Her Way Back to Happiness After the Toughest Year of Her Life

E-Comm: Best Moisturizers for Dry Skin

Best Moisturizers for Dry Skin—Ranked

The Case Against Adnan Syed

"Well Then, Who the F--k Did It?" All the Developments in Adnan Syed's Case Since Serial

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Couples, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

See Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Cutest Couple Moments

Lea Michele, Zandy Reich, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

Lea Michele Is Married! Inside the Glee Star's Wedding to Zandy Reich

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

What to Know About Jennifer Lopez's $1 Million Engagement Ring From Alex Rodriguez

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.