A Timeline of the Michael Jackson Abuse Allegations Examined in Leaving Neverland

Part one of Leaving Neverland detailed how Robson and Safechuck first met Jackson. For Robson, who was born in Brisbane, Australia, it was after winning a dance contest at the age of five. A few years after their meeting, which took place while Jackson was on tour in Australia, the Robson family traveled from Australia to Los Angeles, where they were invited to Jackson's Neverland Ranch.

On the first night, Robson and his sister slept in Jackson's bed. According to Robson, he woke up the following night to Jackson crying about how the family would be leaving the next day. Then, while the rest of his family went to the Grand Canyon, 7-year-old Robson stayed with Jackson at Neverland.

It was during this time, Robson alleges, that Jackson started making physical contact with him.

"The first thing I remember is Michael sort of moving his hands across my legs," Robson claimed. "And then his hands got to my crotch area."

Robson went on to allege, "And then his hands went underneath my pants and started touching my penis underneath my pants...and then him guiding me to do the same thing to him."