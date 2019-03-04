Jennifer Lopez Teams Up With Joanna Gaines for Her Own Malibu Fixer Upper

Jennifer Lopezand Joanna Gainesare joining forces to create the ultimate beach-side getaway.

The "Jenny From the Block" singer is enlisting the help of the HGTV Fixer Upper star in renovating her $6.6 million dollar Malibu mansion. Jennifer and Joanna were spotted checking out the beach house last week, with TV cameras following their every move.

It was only last week when J. Lo revealed how she was able to nab the highly sought after designer while visiting the Ellen DeGeneres Show. "We actually got a little fixer upper next to the water and we were like, 'Oh we gotta fix this up.' It's really a house that needs work," Lopez explained. "I was like, 'Wouldn't it be amazing to have her do it for us?' But she doesn't do anything outside of Waco. Like, nothing."

Little did she know that her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, was busy making her wish a reality in honor of their second anniversary.