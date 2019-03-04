Kourtney Kardashian Strips Down to Her Birthday Suit to Announce Mystery Brand ''Poosh''

Kourtney Kardashian is adding something extra special to her ever-growing resumé.

The reality TV personality gave fans a tease of her latest project, titled Poosh, wearing nothing but a towel. That's right, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stripped down to share the exciting news with her 74 million followers.

"C O M I N G. S O O N," she simply captioned her sexy snap. In the photo, Kourtney might be donning her birthday suit but she's all business. Holding a laptop and cup of tea to cover her lady parts, the mother-of-three is serving us face and body.

Her newest project, however, remains a mystery.

Many are guessing she's launching a lifestyle brand. If you pay close attention to her Instagram photo, it gives off a lifestyle vibe. Especially with the random objects surrounding her—from a tea set to towels, to what looks like essential oils and beauty products.