Kristoff St. John's Fiancée Won't Be Able to Attend His Memorial Service: "My Heart Is Broken"

Kristoff St. John's fiancée Kseniya Mikhaleva won't be able to attend his memorial, which has filled her with "deep regret and sorrow."

Mikhaleva explained her impending absence on Instagram in a long caption alongside some pictures of the couple. Ultimately, it's due to her emergency visa getting denied.

"It is with deep regret and sorrow in my heart that I make this statement. For a year, I was the happiest women on Earth. That changed in a second," she began. "I still cannot believe that Kristoff is gone, so early, so unexpectedly, one month after our last meeting in Moscow."

They were together for two years and she said St. John taught her some important life lessons, including "how to love and be loved, how to open the best in other people, how to help people, and simply how to be a good human being."

St. John and Mikhaleva got engaged in August and she said they had "many plans in the future together." Now, however, she has "no idea what to do."