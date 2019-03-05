Why Kate Beckinsale Was Ready for a Guy Like Pete Davidson

"Funny...I like funny."

Kate Beckinsale wasn't exactly going for subtly when asked by Extra what she seeks out in an ideal man. She may as well have answered that she was looking for a 6-foot-1 comedian with an East Coast upbringing and a penchant for brunettes. But on the off chance she hadn't made clear exactly how she feels about Pete Davidson, their weekend of romance in New York City ought to have sealed the deal.

A month after the pair exited his West Hollywood stand-up show hand-in-hand, The Widow actress found herself on his side of the country last week celebrating her recent DuJour cover, providing the perfect opportunity for her and Davidson to resume their hand-holding activities. The couple were entwined when they arrived at the Saturday Night Live afterparty at Dos Caminos close to 10:30 p.m. this past weekend and were still holding tight when they exited the Mexican eatery some five hours later in Sunday's early hours. And later that day when they turned up at Madison Square Garden to watch the New York Rangers take on the Washington Capitals their fingers were, again, interlaced.