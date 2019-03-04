breaking! Luke Perry Dead at 52

Queer Eye Star Antoni Porowski's Third Wheel Reaction to Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale's Make Out Is a Mood

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Mar. 4, 2019 1:15 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson

JD Images/Shutterstock

Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski isn't just a connoisseur in the kitchen, because he just mastered the art of being a third wheel.

Over the weekend, Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale made their fling a bit more public when they packed on the PDA at a New York Rangers-Washington Capitals hockey game.

Sitting next to the famous pair was Queer Eye's chef personality, Antoni. Photographers captured the three sitting together at the NHL game, but instead of chatting it up, Kate and Pete were busy locking lips.

Like most third wheels, the reality TV personality played it off cool. Naturally, his eyes were focused on anything other than the two lovebirds. It didn't take long for Twitter to lose its mind over the hilarious (and relatable) moment.

Tweets ranged from "mood" to "we'll get you out of there." 

One person wrote, "We are all Antoni Porowski." While another joked, "What in the avocado loving hell did I do to deserve this."

Read

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale Show PDA at Hockey Game

Adding more avocado references, a commentor said, "antoni 100% thinking' bout avocados." Someone else chimed in, "Antoni don't worry we will get you out of there sweetie."

Pete Davidson, Kate Beckinsale

Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com

It's safe to say, we have all been Antoni at one point or another.

On Monday, the Queer Eye TV personality took to Instagram to share a picture of him and the SNL star.

Sadly, the chef didn't give any insight into his thoughts as a third wheel. Instead, he captioned his snap, "Random pic of me and my frahnd no reason at all totes random love u Petey xo."

Over the weekend, Pete and Kate also spent time together at a late-night Saturday Night Live after-party. The 25-year-old comedian and the British actress also displayed some PDA. The two were photographed holding hands while leaving the party. A source told E! News it took place at the Dos Caminos Mexican restaurant.

The pair first sparked romance rumors in January after looking "very cozy" at Netflix's 2019 Golden Globes after-party. It appears things are still going well with the two. But tbh, we're here for the Antoni third wheel content.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Pete Davidson , Kate Beckinsale , Queer Eye , , Couples , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Michael Jackson, Wade Robson, Leaving Neverland

A Timeline of the Michael Jackson Abuse Allegations Examined in Leaving Neverland

Joanna Gaines, Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Teams Up With Joanna Gaines for Her Own Malibu Fixer Upper

Kourtney Kardashian, amfAR Gala New York 2019

Kourtney Kardashian Strips Down to Her Birthday Suit to Announce Mystery Brand ''Poosh''

Kristoff St. John, Kseniya Mikhaleva

Kristoff St. John's Fiancée Won't Be Able to Attend His Memorial Service: "My Heart Is Broken"

Luke Perry, Beverly Hills, 90210

Watch Luke Perry Reflect On Early Days of 90210 In This 1990 Interview

Luke Perry, Riverdale

Luke Perry Dead at 52: Look Back at His Life in Pictures

Beyonce, Jay-Z, Al B. Sure!

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Look Crazy in Love While Partying in Their Pajamas

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.