Queer Eye Star Antoni Porowski's Third Wheel Reaction to Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale's Make Out Is a Mood

Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski isn't just a connoisseur in the kitchen, because he just mastered the art of being a third wheel.

Over the weekend, Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale made their fling a bit more public when they packed on the PDA at a New York Rangers-Washington Capitals hockey game.

Sitting next to the famous pair was Queer Eye's chef personality, Antoni. Photographers captured the three sitting together at the NHL game, but instead of chatting it up, Kate and Pete were busy locking lips.

Like most third wheels, the reality TV personality played it off cool. Naturally, his eyes were focused on anything other than the two lovebirds. It didn't take long for Twitter to lose its mind over the hilarious (and relatable) moment.

Tweets ranged from "mood" to "we'll get you out of there."

One person wrote, "We are all Antoni Porowski." While another joked, "What in the avocado loving hell did I do to deserve this."