Luke Perry Dead at 52: Look Back at His Life in Pictures

Pop culture hearts are breaking around the world today following the passing of Luke Perry.

The actor of Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale fame died on Monday morning, days after reportedly suffering a stroke, E! News has confirmed.

The 52-year-old star was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, stepfather Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder and other close family and friends.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning," his rep told E! News in a statement. "No further details will be released at this time."