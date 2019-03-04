Beyoncé and Jay-Z Look Crazy in Love While Partying in Their Pajamas

Day or night, Beyoncé and Jay-Z always get it right.

Over the weekend, the A-list Hollywood couple stepped out for a pajama party that required a fabulous dress code.

On Al B. Sure's Instagram, the singer and iHeartRadio host shared a shot of the famous pair who were happy to dress the part.

Beyoncé spotted a navy blue and gold stripped pajama set while her husband worked a baby blue robe and his signature shades. He completed his look with a matching button-down shirt.

As for why Al didn't follow the dress code, he told one follower that he "wanted to avoid a wardrobe malfunction."