Shaina's Plastic Surgeon Surprised Her With 800cc Breast Implants & She's Not Happy: "They're Like Melons!"

by Brett Malec | Tue., Mar. 5, 2019 7:00 AM

As many loyal Botched fans know, bigger isn't always better!

"I'm Shaina, I'm 30 years old and I'm from Charleston, South Carolina and I have oversized Southern belles," new patient Shaina says in a preview from tomorrow night's new episode. "I fill up a 34 DDD to the max and beyond. They're like melons."

Shaina's giant breasts are a major source of pain for her on a daily basis. "I literally can't sleep without a bra because it hurts," she explains. Shaina even wears bras in the shower "because the right breast feels like it's ripping flesh wanting to fall down."

As a kid, Shaina struggled with her weight and eventually grew to 220 pounds by the age of 17. After battling an eating disorder, Shaina decided to get fit and lose the weight.

"I got to a point where I was ready to get healthy but the one thing that was missing was having my breasts. My breasts were just small, saggy, uneven little pancakes," she reveals. "So when I was 27 years old I decided that I would get a breast augmentation done and I went and saw this doctor. I told him I just wanted natural looking breasts that fit my body size. So I woke up after my first surgery and it looked like I had football pads on. My breasts felt like they were up in my throat. They were huge."

Shaina continued, "The doctor told me that he put in 800cc implants. You could say I was a little pissed off. I just thought, 'You've got to be kidding me. This is a nightmare coming true.'"

Hear Shaina's story above and don't miss Wednesday's new Botched to find out if the docs can help!

