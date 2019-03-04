Pharrell Williams' New Music Festival With Travis Scott Just Became the Hottest Ticket in Town

Clear your schedules because Pharrell Williams just invited us to one special event.

On Monday morning, the singer, producer and philanthropist announced his newest venture titled Something in the Water.

Described as a music festival and cultural experience on Virginia Beach, the three-day pop culture event will bring some of the biggest acts to one epic stage.

Pharrell will join Travis Scott, Migos, Dave Matthews Band, Missy Elliott, J Balvin, Diplo, Jhené Aiko and more to perform their biggest hits.

In addition, the weekend will include a special screening and conversation presented by Ava DuVernay's ARRAY. Other cultural activations will include moments with Deepak Chopra and Geoffrey Canada.