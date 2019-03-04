The Trailer for Hulu's Gypsy Blanchard Series The Act Will Leave You Shook

If you thought The Act teaser was chilling, you ain't seen nothing yet. The first full trailer for Hulu's new series based on the true events surrounding Gypsy Rose Blanchard is here and it will leave you breathless.

Starring Patricia Arquette as Dee Dee Blanchard and Joey King as Gypsy Blanchard, the first season of The Act follows a young girl trying to escape the toxic relationship she has with her mother. As she attempts to break away, Gypsy discovers secret after secret…leading up to murder.