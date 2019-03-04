breaking! Luke Perry Dead at 52

Molly Ringwald and More Stars React to Luke Perry's Death

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Mar. 4, 2019 10:29 AM

Hollywood is mourning the death of Luke Perry.

In case you missed the news, E! News confirmed Monday morning that the Riverdale and former Beverly Hills, 90210 star passed away at 52 after suffering a stroke.

The actor was first hospitalized in Los Angeles last Wednesday. And while his condition was kept private, a rep for Luke previously shot down rumors that the actor was in a coma.

Pop culture fans will easily remember Luke from when he rose to fame playing heartthrob Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210 in the '90s.  Most recently, he played Archie's dad on the hit CW series Riverdale.

"We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry. A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all," a statement from CW read. "A father figure and mentor to the show's young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke's family during this most difficult time."

FOX Entertainment added, "Luke will always be part of the FOX family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this extremely difficult time. He will be deeply missed."

Away from the small screen, Luke was a proud dad to two children including son Jack Perry—a wrestler who goes by the name "Jungle Boy" Nate Coy, and daughter Sophie Perry, from a previous marriage to Rachel "Minnie" Sharp.

As soon as the news broke of Luke's passing, Hollywood's biggest stars couldn't help but share their fond memories of the talented star.

From longtime co-stars to close friends, many took to social media and paid their respects to the actor. Take a look at some of the moving tributes below.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Luke's family during this difficult time. 

