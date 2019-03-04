Molly Ringwald and More Stars React to Luke Perry's Death

Hollywood is mourning the death of Luke Perry.

In case you missed the news, E! News confirmed Monday morning that the Riverdale and former Beverly Hills, 90210 star passed away at 52 after suffering a stroke.

The actor was first hospitalized in Los Angeles last Wednesday. And while his condition was kept private, a rep for Luke previously shot down rumors that the actor was in a coma.

Pop culture fans will easily remember Luke from when he rose to fame playing heartthrob Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210 in the '90s. Most recently, he played Archie's dad on the hit CW series Riverdale.

"We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry. A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all," a statement from CW read. "A father figure and mentor to the show's young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke's family during this most difficult time."