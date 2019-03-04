Luke Perry Dead at 52 After Suffering Stroke

Luke Perry, star of Riverdale and a former Beverly Hills, 90210 heartthrob, has died at age 52 after suffering a stroke.

The actor passed away on Monday morning, E! News has confirmed. He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning," his rep tells E! News in a statement. "No further details will be released at this time."

Perry is survived by two children, son Jack—a wrestler who goes by the name "Jungle Boy" Nate Coy, and daughter Sophie, from his marriage to Sharp.

Riverdale executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater, along with Warner Bros. Television and the CW, released a statement following Perry's passing.

"We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry," the statement reads. "A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show's young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke's family during this most difficult time."