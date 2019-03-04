NeNe Leakes Defends Her The Real Housewives of Atlanta Closet Freakout

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Mar. 4, 2019 7:11 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, RHOA

Bravo

When you're calling your party "Bye Wig," a saying that his a lot of history on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, you know something major is about to go down—and RHOA's Sunday, March 3 episode did not disappoint.

NeNe Leakes invited her Real Housewives of Atlanta costars over for the "Bye Wig" party, where they were encouraged to come rocking their own hair. While at the party, Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss ventured into sacred territory: NeNe's closet. This did not sit well with Ms. Leakes.

"Can I see your closet now?" Kandi asked NeNe.

"Oh, hello no!" NeNe said. "It is not together. My closet is stupid."

Photos

The Biggest Real Housewives Reunion Fights

In her confessional, Kandi said NeNe always talked up her closet and after years of hearing about it, she wanted to see it. Marlo Hampton encouraged Kandi to go into the closet and in she went. Then in Porsha went. And when the cameras tried to follow, NeNe had enough. She grabbed at crew members, chaos ensued, somebody shouted, "She's pregnant!" in reference to Porsha and the rest of the ladies at the "Bye Wig" party were stunned.

NeNe explained herself on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Did she overreact?

"No, I did not. How are you going to overreact in your own home? If I tell you to visit me and sit right here, you need to sit right here. You don't have the right to go through my house to open up my doors, my closets, my pantries, none of that," NeNe told Andy Cohen.

NeNe said the disrespect was part of a pattern, as the ladies have previously disrespected Kenya Moore's Moore Manor and Sheree Whitfield's Chateau Sheree. "When you come to my house, you're not going to disrespect my home," she said. "They were not in the right. Because you can't come in someone's house—First of all, they weren't even invited upstairs. They just came upstairs on their own."

In a poll, the WWHL viewers seemed to side with Kandi and Porsha.

"I don't give a damn whose side they're on. I don't give a damn about this poll," she said.

So, what was the big deal about the closet? NeNe isn't saying.

"I don't even know why I have to explain anything in my house. If I tell you that you can't go in my closet, you can't go in my closet," she said.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on Bravo. WWHL airs Sunday-Thursday, 11 p.m. also on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Real Housewives , The Real Housewives Of Atlanta , Entertainment , Apple News , TV , Top Stories , Reality TV , NeNe Leakes , Watch What Happens Live

Trending Stories

Latest News
Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones Star Says Shooting Epic Final Season Battle Was "Really Miserable"

Michael Jackson, Wade Robson, Leaving Neverland

Leaving Neverland Premieres: What Happened in Part One?

Ryan Serhant, Emilia Bechrakis Serhant, Baby

Million Dollar Listing's Ryan Serhant Welcomes First Child With Wife Emilia

Maddie Poppe, Caleb Lee Hutchinson

How Maddie Poppe and Caleb Lee Hutchinson Are Hitting All the Right Notes After American Idol

Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox Recreates Classic Friends Scene in Real Life

Good Girls

Good Girls Stars Tease Season 2's "Sexy Twists" and Surprising Revelations

Will Courteney Cox Help Get "Friends" Rebooted?

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.