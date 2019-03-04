The Prodigy's Keith Flint Dead at 49

Keith Flint, vocalist for the electronic music group The Prodigy, has died at the age of 49.

The band announced the tragic news via Facebook on Monday.

"It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint," a statement read. "A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time."

According to The Telegraph, police "were called to concerns for the welfare of a man" in Essex just after 8:10 a.m. on Monday.

"We attended and, sadly, a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene," the police stated, per the news outlet. "His next of kin have been informed."

The police also said the death was "not being treated as suspicious" and that "a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Fellow band member Liam Howlett also shared the news via the band's Instagram account and suggested Flint "took his own life."

"The news is true, I can't believe I'm saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend," he wrote on the social network. "I'm shell shocked , f--kin angry , confused and heart broken ..... r.i.p brother Liam #theprodigy."