Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reportedly Enjoy Date Night at the Theater

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry soaked in London's theater scene during a date night on Saturday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly attended Tina: The Musical in the city's West End. The play's official Instagram and Twitter accounts both noted that the royals saw the show about the legendary singer Tina Turner. "We were thrilled and honoured to welcome The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the show last night," both posts said with a photo of the happy couple.

In fact, many of their date nights revolve around theater and the arts. In January, Meghan and Prince Harry attended Cirque du Soleil's Totem, which reportedly doubled as a benefit for one of the prince's charities. Of course, they also scored tickets to the hottest show in town last year: Hamilton.

In November, about a month after announcing they were expecting their first child together, the couple arrived at the Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium. The Duchess even got a special artsy shout out when Beyoncé and Jay-Z took home a BRIT Award after winning the International Group award.