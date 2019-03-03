Gwyneth Paltrow Attends Ex Chris Martin's Star-Studded Birthday Bash

Gwyneth Paltrow was on hand to celebrate her ex-husband Chris Martin's 42nd birthday at a party this weekend.

The 46-year-old Oscar-winning actress and the Coldplay frontman were joined by a slew of other stars at the bash, which took place at his home in Malibu on Saturday afternoon. Paltrow posted on her Instagram page a selfie of the two.

"Happy Birthday CAJM," she wrote. "This is a special one. We love you so much. #42."

Celebrity guests at the party included Melanie Griffith, Julia Roberts, and Sean Penn. All three were photographed arriving and Roberts and Penn walked in together. Griffith's daughter Dakota Johnson, who began dating Martin, was not spotted in public, nor was Paltrow's husband, Brad Falchuk. However, Johnson's car was seen parked outside the house.