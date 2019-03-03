Inside 90 Day Fiancé's Larissa Dos Santos Lima's Divorce Party With Her New Boyfriend

Bryan Steffy/WireImage
Larissa Dos Santos Lima brought a special piece of arm candy to her divorce party on Saturday night.
The 90 Day Fiancé star celebrated with some friends at the Las Vegas strip club Crazy Horse 3 just one day after her ex-husband Colt Johnson had a similar get together with his pals.
Unlike Colt, however, Larissa brought along her new significant other, despite earlier posts on her Instagram that she would take her time to shield him from her Instagram followers. But on Tuesday, Larissa finally showed his face to the world gushed about him to her fans.
About a week before that, she described her new beau in an Instagram Q&A and shared some minor details about him that helped paint a bigger picture of who he is before the big reveal.
"He is like a dream," she told her fans.
In a bit of a dig to Colt, she also called her boyfriend Eric a "major upgrade" and described his eyes, which are "blue like Sinatra."
"I feel in peace. I thought that be happy was a dead dream. Now I see how much is important kiss and hugs," she said in response to another fan asking if she was happier post-Colt.
Saturday night's outing marks the first public appearance Larissa and Eric have made together.
Both Colt and Larissa's divorce parties at Crazy Horse 3 involved over-the-top decorations, lap dances and more. 32-year-old Larissa enjoyed some cathartic moments of her own, like being able to smash a piñata that resembled her ex. She also received a new iPhone because Colt cut off her phone service.
Larissa spoke with E! News on the carpet before her big night and told us why she's so happy to be with her new boyfriend and how he differs from her ex.
She and the 26-year-old have a very modern love story. Larissa explained that they matched on the dating app Tinder. "He's really special for me," she explained. According to the reality TV star, she and Eric meet in Las Vegas when they hang out because he's "not local."
In yet another unsubtle comment about Colt, she said, "He's independent, he takes care of himself, so he's not a mama's boy."
Colt filed for divorce from his Brazilian wife on Jan. 11 amid a series of events, including Larissa getting arrested for domestic battery and her accusing him of cheating on her.
He took to Instagram after filing for divorce and wrote that he "didn't understand my soon to be ex-wife."
"She comes to America with literally nothing. The suitcases she used for travel I provided for her. On her arrival I already had clothes waiting for her to wear and everything she needed to start a basic life in America," he captioned a photo of moving boxes.
He concluded later, "My sole mission since her arrival was to see that she was happy, taken care for and nurtured. When she wanted to start her business I gave her a thousand dollars just to start. Every time she was in trouble, I was there."
Take a look at the photos below to see what it was like inside Larissa's lavish divorce party in Las Vegas.
Bryan Steffy/WireImage
Going Green
Larissa Dos Santos Lima and her boyfriend Eric pose with Crazy Horse 3 bills.
Bryan Steffy/WireImage
Piece of cake
The 90 Day Fiancé star jokes around with her boyfriend at her divorce party.
Bryan Steffy/WireImage
Hit it!
Larissa hits a piñata that looks like her ex-husband, Colt Johnson.
Bryan Steffy/WireImage
Rolling out the red carpet
Larissa strikes a pose before heading into her party at Crazy Horse 3.
Bryan Steffy/WireImage
Sealed with a kiss
Larissa and Eric share a kiss at the party.
Bryan Steffy/WireImage
PDA central
Larissa and Eric show PDA on the carpet in their first public outing together as a couple.
Bryan Steffy/WireImage
Something sweet
The reality TV star smiles next to her cake that was given to her by the club.
As for if she learned anything from her relationship with Colt, the answer is most definitely no. "Colt is bad for me," she shared. "I'm so glad to be done, I never want to see Colt or talk to him anymore in my life."
