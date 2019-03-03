EXCLUSIVE!

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale Reunite and Attend SNL After-Party

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 3, 2019 8:59 AM

Pete Davidson, Kate Beckinsale

Abby Shanor

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale are keeping those romance rumors alive!

The two were photographed outside an SNL after-party on Saturday night after he took part in a taping of the show. Davidson, 25, wore a colorful puffer jacket over a T-shirt and jeans and Beckinsale, 45, wore an all-black outfit, as seen in photos posted by Twitter user @AbbyShanor.

A source told E! News that the bash took place at the Dos Caminos Mexican restaurant and that the stars arrived holding hands. The two left the party around 3 a.m., also holding hands, and security escorted them to a waiting black Cadillac Escalade. While exiting the eatery, Davidson signed a few autographs for fans standing outside, the source said.

 

Kate Beckinsale Claps Back at Troll Over Her Dating Choices

Davidson and Beckinsale first sparked romance rumors in January, after they were spotted looking "very cozy" at Netflix's 2019 Golden Globes after-party.

Pete Davidson, Kate Beckinsale

Abby Shanor

In February, the SNL star and British actress were seen walking together and holding hands outside the Los Angeles comedy venue Largo at the Coronet, where he had performed a show.

A source told E! News at the time that the stars were keeping things "casual," as they spend most of their time on opposite coasts, but were "going to keep talking and having fun together." The source added that Beckinsale thinks Davidson is "the sweetest and nicest guy."

The actress is a big comedy fan in general and has been seen at comedy shows in Los Angeles before. When recently asked what quality she looks for in the ideal man, she told Extra, "Funny... I like funny." In 2017, she dated then-21-year-old comedian Matt Rife.

Over the past couple of months, the actress has coyly addressed comments about her rumored romance with Davidson. The two have not commented directly about the status of their relationship.

