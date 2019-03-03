Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale Reunite and Attend SNL After-Party

In February, the SNL star and British actress were seen walking together and holding hands outside the Los Angeles comedy venue Largo at the Coronet, where he had performed a show.

A source told E! News at the time that the stars were keeping things "casual," as they spend most of their time on opposite coasts, but were "going to keep talking and having fun together." The source added that Beckinsale thinks Davidson is "the sweetest and nicest guy."

The actress is a big comedy fan in general and has been seen at comedy shows in Los Angeles before. When recently asked what quality she looks for in the ideal man, she told Extra, "Funny... I like funny." In 2017, she dated then-21-year-old comedian Matt Rife.