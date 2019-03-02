Courteney Cox Recreates Classic Friends Scene in Real Life

Could this be any cuter?

Sometimes life imitates fiction, as Friends alum Courteney Cox ended up recreating a classic scene from the cult comedy series. In a video posted on her Instagram page on Saturday, the 54-year-old actress shows three men attempting to move a long table to another location in a house.

"Pivot! PIVOT!" she yells jokingly.

"Don't scratch the walls," she adds. "Pivot. PIVOT!"

"Just another Friday night #pivot," she wrote.

A similar scene in a Friends season five episode, which aired in 1999, showed David Schwimmer's character Ross yelling "PIVOT!" repeatedly as he, Jennifer Aniston's character Rachel, and Matthew Perry's character Chandler attempt to carry a couch up a flight of stairs.