Travis Scott Deletes Instagram Account After Denying He Cheated on Kylie Jenner

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Mar. 2, 2019 10:42 AM
Travis Scott has deleted his Instagram account, two days after rumors claimed he allegedly cheated on Kylie Jenner, which he denied.
The 26-year-old rapper, who shares 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with the 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, has not explained why he left the social network.
On Thursday, he had tweeted that he was unable to perform his show in Buffalo, New York because he was "under the weather." TMZ reported that he was not really sick but had rather gotten into a recent argument with Kylie, who accused him of cheating on her. His rep later said the rapper "strongly" denies any allegations of cheating and insists there was no fight between the pair. The rep reiterated that Travis canceled his show because of illness.
Following the rumors, multiple fans took to social media to criticize Travis of allegedly cheating on Kylie.
Meanwhile, Travis' Twitter page remains active.
The cheating allegations come days after E! News learned that Kylie's sister Khloe Kardashian broke up with Tristan Thompson, father of their 10-month-old daughter True Thompson, over allegations that he cheated on her with Kylie's BFF Jordyn Woods.
Tristan, who had allegedly cheated on Khloe before, denied the reports, while Jordyn opened up about the encounter on Friday on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, claiming that Tristan kissed her at a party and that she had apologized to Khloe. The reality star called her a liar and accused her of breaking up her family. Meanwhile, the Kardashian-Jenner family has severed ties with Jordyn.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
