Johnny Depp Files $50 Million Lawsuit Against Amber Heard

Johnny Deppis taking Amber Heard to court over her allegations of domestic abuse.

According to multiple outlets, the actor is accusing his former wife, who he was married to for less than two years, of defamation of character. He claims that the alleged domestic abuse Heard detailed in a Washington Post perspective was all part of an "elaborate hoax."

"Ms. Heard purported to write from the perspective of 'a public figure representing domestic abuse' and claimed that she ‘felt the full force of our culture's wrath for women who speak out' when she 'spoke up against sexual violence'," the court documents allege.

He concedes that she never explicitly mentioned him by name, however he claims her op-ed "depends on the central premise that Ms. Heard was a domestic abuse victim and that Mr. Depp perpetrated domestic violence against her."

Moreover, Depp's lawsuit against the star alleges that it was not him who committed acts of domestic violence, but Amber. "Ms. Heard violently abused Mr. Depp, just as she was caught and arrested for violently abusing her former domestic partner," the court documents read.