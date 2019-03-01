Inside Nikki Bella's Romantic Date Night With Dancing With the Stars' Artem Chignvintsev

Things are going strong between Nikki Bella and Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chignvintsev.

A source tells E! News the reality stars went on a weeknight date at Wally's Restaurant in Beverly Hills, Calif. where they were seen sipping on wine and munching on appetizers. "They sat together for several hours drinking and were smiling a lot," the source shares. "Nikki looked really happy."

While the pair seemed to enjoy their date night, the insider says that there were "no signs of PDA" as they left the restaurant together.

This is just one of the many dates the couple has been on since they reunited late last year, shortly after Nikki's split from fiancé John Cena.