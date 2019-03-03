See Nikki Bella Deny "Absolutely Amazing Guy" Peter Kraus' Kiss on Total Bellas

Swing and a miss!

On this week's all-new Total Bellas, Nikki Bella found herself flustered when The Bachelorette's Peter Kraus tried to kiss her. As you surely saw, in last week's episode, Brie Bella arranged for her twin to go out with the Bachelor nation fan favorite.

While Kraus pulled out all the stops—we're talking a romantic gondola ride and wine—the single Bella Twin wasn't quite ready to lock lips with the new suitor. Not knowing how to reject the dashing reality TV veteran, the 35-year-old simply shouted "No!" as Peter went in for the smooch.

"Sorry, you caught me off guard," Nikki explained to Peter. "At first, I thought you were going to tell me something and then I was like, 'Oh, wait no. He's going in for a kiss.'"

Thankfully, Peter took the rejection with dignity as he conceded that it was only a "first date."

"I'll save it," Kraus smoothly responded.