Why the Jonas Brothers Needed to Break Up to Come Back Stronger—and Closer—Than Ever

We're a sucker for a reunion—especially when it's family.

But it wasn't just a reunion for The Jonas Brothers on Friday, it was an official comeback as the reunited band released their new single "Sucker," and its accompanying music video, which immediately became the No. 1 single on iTunes, the No. 1 trending video on YouTube and has over 7 million views (we're sure the fun and fashionable appearances from the respective significant others didn't hurt).

But their takeover is heading to the small screen as well, as the band is heading to The Late Late Show With James Corden starting on Monday for Jonas Week. It's official: the Boys are back and closer than ever and it seems like the Internet is a "Sucker" for the JoBros all over again.

"Sucker" was the recently reunited group's first song in six years after shocking their fanbase by announcing their breakup in 2013 after releasing four hit studio albums, selling 20 million records, starring in two Camp Rock movies and their own Disney Channel show and becoming one of pop music's most iconic boy bands.